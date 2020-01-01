Katsande: Experience won't count when Kaizer Chiefs face Mamelodi Sundowns

The Amakhosi midfielder says they are not shaken as they are preparing to face Masandawana

skipper and midfielder Willard Katsande says they are not choking as far as the Premier Soccer League ( ) title chase is concerned.

The Amakhosi veteran suggests ' experience when it comes to the PSL title challenge will not count, saying any team that wants it the most will eventually clinch it.

Katsande is set to be a key figure for coach Ernst Middendorp’s men when they face the reigning PSL champions on Thursday at Dobsonville Stadium.

"We are not shaken or moved, we are focused on what is happening in our house and not anyone else's house," Katsande told the media.

"We need to focus on ourselves. We know how to play big games and we have shown this in the first round.

"In these types of games, it's not about who has experience or anything like that, it’s about who wants it more on the day. If they run 3000km then we have to run 5000km."

The Zimbabwean anchorman has been a pillar of strength for the PSL log leaders as they have amassed 53 points from 26 matches so far.

However, the Naturena-based giants find themselves under enormous pressure as they have only bagged a single win over , played to two draws against and Stellenbosch as well succumbing to a loss at the hands of Bloemfontein .

On the other hand, Chiefs will be without influential striker Samir Nurkovic who is ruled out of the match because of suspension, following a booking against Stellies on Sunday.

Looking at coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops, Sundowns have also endured a challenging phase since the restart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazilians have lost to , drew against , , and in their previous league matches.

Heading to the clash against Amakhosi, the former African champions eventually eased their PSL title defence concerns with a 1-0 win over on Monday, giving them hope to avenge the 2-0 loss they suffered at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the opening round.