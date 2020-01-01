Kasinauyo made me believe I could command Kaizer Chiefs jersey after Nengomasha - Katsande

The 34-year-old midfielder has praised his former agent and he revealed how he motivated him

vice-captain Willard Katsande says the late Edzai Kasinauyo played an important role in his football career.

The Zimbabwean football legend played for several South African clubs in the era including, Moroka Swallows and Cape Town, before he retired and became an agent.

One of the players he represented was former Zimbabwe captain Katsande, having facilitated the defensive midfielder's big move to Chiefs from Ajax Cape Town in 2011.

Kasinauyo, who was a retired winger, sadly died at the age of 42 on June 16, 2017, in Johannesburg after falling ill.

"It’s always good to remember an icon like Edzai and May His Soul Rest in Peace. For me working with him was great. He is the guy who put me when I am today," Katsande told The Sunday Mail.

"If it wasn’t for him I would not be where I am. Yes, some people might say it’s your talent but who made it possible? How much talent has been lost in the bush without being explored?

"If you look at me, Khama [Billiat], Evans Rusike, Blessing Moyo, Oscar Machapa, Gilbert Mapemba and many other players who came through him, we knew we had to work hard in order not to disappoint our mudhara [big man in Shona]."

Kasinauyo made Katsande believe that he could flourish at Chiefs like their compatriot Tinashe Nengomasha, who is one of Amakhosi's greatest midfielders in the PSL era.

"He was professional and would always get straight to the point and tell you baba what you are doing is not right. He would not gossip behind your back," he continued.

"He made me believe in my abilities and when he told me that I could command the Kaizer Chiefs jersey after Tinashe Nengomasha.

"I looked myself in the mirror and thought maybe this guy is just flattering me but he kept on inspiring me and made me realize that I am good."

Katsande explained that Kasinauyo was like a parent to him, having helped him secure a move to from Zimbabwean side Gunners FC when he joined Ajax in 2010.

"Losing him was like losing a parent and he is not going to be replaceable… a guy could cater for you in everything and would visit my mum," he added.

"He was smart, clever, honest and always hardworking as a player, administrator or agent.

"In Shona they say munhu akanaka hararame [a good person doesn't live long], I didn’t know what it means at first but now I know because I have lost some of the most important people in my life, my parents and Edzai."

Kasinauyo also facilitated Katsande's Chiefs teammate and compatriot Khama Billiat's big transfer to from Ajax in 2013.

"Just check the number of players in South Africa he brought and how they have stamped their authority through hard work and compare now after his death how the numbers of those coming to South Africa have declined," he concluded.