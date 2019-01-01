Kasimpasa ‘not decided’ on exits for Mbaye Diagne, Mahmoud Trezeguet
Kasimpasa
The duo played significant roles in the first half of the season as the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium outfit headed to the winter-break as fourth best in the league, levelled on points with second-placed Trabzonspor and six points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.
Diagne,
Trezeguet, on his part, has caught the eyes of Stuttgart and Lazio having notched five goals and five assists this season.
After confirming offers for both players, Denizli disclosed that the club
“We have no intention to let Mbaye Diagne and Trezeguet go at the moment,” Denizli was quoted KingFut.
“We have to consider what will benefit our club. Till now we have not decided to let any of them go as the offers we received were not satisfying.”
Following the mid-season break, Kasimpasa take on Alanyaspor in a Turkish Cup fixture on Thursday.