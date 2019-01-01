Karuru: Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder dumps AmaZulu FC for Stellenbosch FC

The Zimbabwe vice-captain decided to leave Usuthu as he felt loved by coach Steve Barker's Stellies

Former midfielder Ovidy Karuru has disclosed that he has joined Stellenbosch FC.

The Zimbabwe international recently parted ways with FC having spent three years with the KwaZulu-Natal giants.

Karuru, who was set to enter into the final six months of his deal with Usuthu in January 2020, explained that he received a good offer from debutants, Stellies.

“It is not true to say that I was offloaded," Karuru told Zimbabwean publication, H-Metro.

"I had already received a very good offer from Stellenbosch via email, and I felt that it was the right time to make the move and take up a new challenge.

“So we agreed with AmaZulu and immediately after I signed for Stellenbosch. I signed the contract at my home."

The 30-year-old player felt it was time to leave as the Durban-based side was not ready to open contract renewal talks with his representatives.

“That is how much Stellenbosch wanted my services and, as a footballer, you always want to play where you are loved," Karuru said.

Article continues below

"They had been chasing after my signature since they were promoted, but previously I would refer them to AmaZulu, and there were never any talks.

“But because time was moving, I then engaged the club to allow me to move. Stellenbosch want me to join them for December 28 training and that is how serious they are with me. I am excited.”

Karuru made eight appearances in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for AmaZulu this season.