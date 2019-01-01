Karius claims to have snubbed five offers in order to prolong Besiktas loan from Liverpool

The German goalkeeper moved to Turkey on a two-year loan agreement in the summer of 2018 and has every intention of honouring that deal

goalkeeper Loris Karius claims to have turned down five offers to cut short his two-year loan spell at .

The German custodian left Anfield for in the summer of 2018.

It was agreed at that stage that he would remain away from Merseyside until at least 2020.

Jurgen Klopp agreed to move the 26-year-old on after seeing him endure a difficult time in .

Karius failed to convince throughout his competitive outings, with a disastrous showing in a final defeat to proving to be the last straw.

He has, however, rebuilt his reputation with Besiktas.

Another testing period was endured upon linking up with new employers, but form was rediscovered with regular minutes.

Karius has attracted further interest after proving his worth, with the option having been put to him to make a return to British football.

All approaches have been rebuffed, though, with Besiktas set to have their No. 1 back for 2019-20.

"This season, through my agent, two clubs in the UK, three clubs from , made offers," Karius told Sporx.

"I turned them [all] down. Besiktas is very special for me."

Karius took in 35 appearances for Besiktas last season.

He faced heavy criticism from manager Senol Gunes at one stage, with it looking difficult to see how a two-year agreement would be seen out.

Differences were put to one side, though, and Karius was able to convince with his performances on the field.

It does, however, remain to be seen what the long-term future will hold. As things stand, Karius is tied to a contract with Liverpool through to the summer of 2021.

There would appear to be little chance of him forcing his way back into favour with the Reds.

Klopp has invested heavily in the signing of international Alisson, with the £65 million ($81m) man having offered an immediate return on the faith shown in him.

The undisputed first-choice at Anfield secured the Premier League Golden Glove award in his debut campaign, while also helping to deliver Champions League glory.

The presence of Alisson may eventually force Karius to consider offers from elsewhere, but for now he is happy to head back to Besiktas.