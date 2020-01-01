Kariakoo Derby: How free-kick position provided the vision for Morrison's Yanga SC winner

The Ghanaian forward's only strike was the difference as Wananchi had the last laugh against rivals Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Yanga SC forward Bernard Morrison has explained how he managed to score the only goal against Simba SC during Sunday's Kariakoo Derby.

Morrison's well-taken free-kick in the 44th minute helped Yanga pick up the win, and six points from their archrivals Simba this season. He has revealed how the position where they won the free-kick had led to the goal.

“I saw where the goalkeeper [Aishi Manual] was and from where I was taking the free-kick it was the best position to score,” Morrison told Azam TV.

“I knew I was going to do a good job from that position and I told myself 'let me take the job and shoot since it is not something new to me.'”

The Ghanaian forward also absolved Manula for conceding the goal and says he could have done little to stop his shot.

“The goalkeeper did everything right to stop it, the defenders and the wall stood right too. It is not the goalkeeper's fault when the ball is volleyed over the wall and hits the top corner,” the forward explained.

Morrison also appreciated the fans who were at the National Stadium to cheer the team as they faced their Mainland league rivals.

“Let me say thanks to the fans who filled the stadium and supported us immensely. I appreciate them a lot for pushing the team and we are happy to see them fill the stadium with the club's colours,” he concluded.

Yanga jumped to position three after the win with 50 points, one behind second-placed Azam FC. Simba are still the clear leaders at the top with 68 points.

Yanga, with two matches in hand, will face KMC FC on March 14.