Kariakoo Derby: Best defence will decide Simba SC vs Yanga SC outcome – Kerr

The British tactician predicts a close derby between Wekundu wa Msimbazi and Timu ya Mwananchi and where it will be won

Dylan Kerr has revealed the best defence during the Mainland Premier League Kariakoo derby between Simba SC and Yanga SC will carry the day on Saturday.

The two Tanzanian giants will face off for the second meeting this season with the Msimbazi giants being the host team at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Ahead of the derby, Simba are enjoying a four-point lead at the top of the 18-team table, and a win over their sworn rivals will push them seven points clear and with a big chance to win a fourth straight league title.

Kerr, who currently handles Premier Soccer League side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in South Africa, has told Goal his former side Simba have the best quality to win the derby.

“If you ask me, I know Simba have the quality in their squad and they have been doing well this season but the team with the best defence will carry the day on Saturday,” Kerr told Goal on Wednesday.

“It will not be easy for Yanga, first they have a new coach and it means the players will be under pressure to perform by following new instructions, maybe new tactics or a system. This could work against them as Simba, will be a complete team and we have already seen what they can do this season.

“Winning the game will also be a massive boost to Simba as they have a Caf Champions League match coming up against Kaizer Chiefs, so they will definitely go for the bragging rights.”

Kerr has also stated Simba have a good chance to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time in their history and hence they should put much of their focus on the Chiefs game.

“Simba have a massive chance of getting to the semi-finals of Caf competition which in my opinion should be their focus,” Kerr continued.

“But as a club and a coach the league is a battle of three teams, no disrespect to the others but for the first time in their history they can get to the semi-finals of the biggest cup competition in Africa, so maybe it is better they focus on the Chiefs home and away matches.”

During the first meeting, Simba required an 86th-minute goal from Kenya defender Joash Onyango to snatch a late draw after Yanga had taken a deserved lead through a penalty converted by striker Michael Sarpong in the 25th minute.

Last season, the two giants met three times, with the first round ending in a 2-2 draw before Yanga turned on the screw to win the second round fixture 1-0, but they again faced off in the semi-finals of the FA Cup where Simba won 4-1.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi then went ahead to seal a season treble – winning the Community Shield, the league, and the domestic cup – after beating Namungo FC 2-1 in the final played in Sumbawanga, Rukwa.