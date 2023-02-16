Kapinga: Should Chiefs target listen to Sundowns reject’s words?

Jody February’s recent comments may prompt a response from Lesedi Kapinga, who appears unhappy with his lot right now.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ accumulation of talent at the moment has prompted some criticism from South Africa’s football fraternity, with many complaining about the club’s bulk-buying of talent.

Numerous quality players are arguably being underused for the Brazilians presently, with the likes of Terrence Masego, Gift Motupa, Bongani Zungu and Bradley Ralani among some of the high-profile stars struggling for gametime.

Another prominent player who’s been underused is Lesedi Kapinga, who has managed just five PSL appearances so far this term—all from the bench.

Kapinga's star turn in Sundown’s recent Nedbank Cup triumph over Richards Bay last week was a reminder of his quality, with many South African football observers taking to social media to praise the attacker for his impact, and question why Kapinga was being used so sparingly by Sundowns.

The midfielder appears unhappy with his situation, prompting reports ahead of transfer deadline day last month that he was pushing for a move away from Downs, with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates mooted as potential destinations.

Ultimately he remains at Sundowns, although whether he’ll get the chance to feature prominently for the club during the final third of the season remains to be seen.

A recent interview with Jody February, another player who has struggled to get the playing time his talent deserves at Sundowns, may represent a cause for reflection and consideration for Kapinga.

When the goalkeeper was questioned about his own lack of opportunity and gametime at Sundowns, he offered a defence—albeit somewhat unconvincing—about the reigning champions’ use of resources.

“If I get angry that I’m not playing for them, it is not going to help me because at the end of the day they know what they are doing,” the on-loan AmaZulu stopper began. “I think that question needs to be directed at them.”

While some supporters may disagree that Sundowns entirely know what they’re doing—just look at their inability to solve their left-back problem—they certainly have established themselves as the dominant force domestically and have to be respected for this.

It comes at a cost, and there’s certainly wasted talent, but no one can deny that Rhulani Mokwena and the club’s hierarchy know how to construct a winning team that can enjoy success domestically, and potentially even continentally.

However, questions may well be asked about whether Kapinga would be right to do as February is doing, and just accept the situation that he isn’t a key part of Sundowns’ first team plans.

The goalkeeper appears to have decided that he’s not keen to ‘get angry’ with his lack of gametime, but for Kapinga, the situation is surely different.

At 27, and possessing such immense talent, the wideman must surely be aware that these are some of the rare and few peak years of his career. He won’t be at the pinnacle of his technical and physical powers for long, and cannot waste these years on Sundowns’ bench.

The attacker knows that if he is to fulfil his ambitions of representing Bafana Bafana, or of establishing himself as one of the PSL’s star attractions, then a change of circumstance is necessary.

Rumours that Kapinga pushed for a move away from Downs on deadline day suggest that he disagrees with February, and that he’s keen to make the Brazilians aware that they must use him or lose him.

Of course, with the window having closed, he remains at the club for now, but come the end of the season, Kapinga would be wise to ignore February’s advice, and if not to ‘get angry’ then at least to push for a transfer to an environment where he can truly show off his undisputed class.