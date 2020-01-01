Kapinga: Reported Mamelodi Sundowns target urged to join Bidvest Wits or SuperSport United

The highly-rated player is expected to be one of the most sought-after players when the local transfer window opens

Black attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga has been urged to join SuperSport United or .



The 24-year-old player has been a revelation in the Premier Soccer League ( ) this season and his exploits have not gone unnoticed.

Kapinga, who was nurtured in the Burning Spear Development Academy (BSDA), has been linked with Wits, SuperSport, FC, and .

BSDA principal Nqobile Nsindane says Kapinga should follow in the footsteps of Sundowns' accomplished captain Hlompho Kekana.



"To be honest, I think he should look at Kekana’s career. Kekana left Leopards in 2008 when he joined SuperSport United," Nsindane told Daily Sun.



"Kekana did well at United and grew into a big star. That is why he is the player he is today. It is true, big teams can pay you well."

"But are you going to play and grow as a player or you are just going there for the money?" he asked.

Kekana left SuperSport having helped the Tshwane giants clinch two successive PSL titles between 2009 and 2010.

“I think the team that Kapinga should sign for is SuperSport or Wits. He will grow like Kekana. But that is just my advice," he added.

"I have no doubt he will do well at any team. All I want is for him to grow and not rush (into joining a club) for money. He is talented and I see a bright future for him.”

Kapinga is Leopards' top goalscorer in the league with five goals this season and he has also recorded five assists.

The PSL has been suspended until further notice following the coronavirus outbreak in .