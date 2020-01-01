Kapinga: Reported Mamelodi Sundowns target in no rush to decide long-term future

The Limpopo-born attacking midfielder is not thinking about where he will be playing next season

Black winger Lesedi Kapinga says he is only focusing on helping the club avoid relegation.



The 24-year-old player, who has scored six goals and recorded six assists in all competitions this season, is proving to be hot property with several clubs interested in his services.



FC, , SuperSport United and are all reportedly keeping tabs on Kapinga ahead of the next transfer window.



However, the former Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila midfielder is not in a rush to make a decision on his future.



“I am at home relaxing and training alone as we have been given a programme to follow,” Kapinga said on Daily Sun.



“With regards to my future, I have had a lot of stories linking me with many teams but, to be honest. I have not spoken to any team or made a decision about my future."

Relegation-threatened Leopards are placed 16th on the PSL standings and Kapinga is determined to ensure that the Limpopo-based side retains its status in the top-flight league.



"All I know is that I am Black Leopards player and I have to be professional. My focus is at Leopards. I want to make sure that Leopards move from the danger zone," he added.



"I cannot start to think about going somewhere else when I am still contracted, and we are not in a good position.”

The PSL has been halted due the coronavirus pandemic.