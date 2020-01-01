Kapinga: Reported Mamelodi Sundowns target agrees to stay at Black Leopards - Thidiela

The Lidoda Duvha official also confirmed the departure of Mhlongo, who was linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the past

Black have revealed some of their key players have agreed to sign contract extensions.

This comes after the government gave the Premier Soccer League ( ) the go-ahead to resume the suspended season which halted last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lesedi Kapinga, Robert Ng’ambi, Mogakolodi Ngele and Tshwarelo Bereng have all agreed to stay at the Limpopo-based club for a further two months.

More teams

Their previous contracts with Lidoda Duvha expired at the end of June 2020, but they will now stay with the club until the current season is completed.

This was confirmed by Leopards' club director, Tshifhiwa ‘Chief’ Thidiela, who also disclosed Joseph Mhlongo officially left the team on Tuesday, June 30 when his contract expired.

“Most of them have agreed as it is allowed to have an extension for the remaining six matches, it is only Joseph Mhlongo whose contract is not going to be extended,” Thidiela told Far Post.

“The rest of them was obviously based on the coach’s plans we have negotiated with them and some we are still finalizing the negotiations to make sure they remain at the team for the last six games."

Thidiela also confirmed the club has offered some players contracts which will go beyond the current season and they are still waiting for them to indicate whether they will be signing them or not.

“The coach [Alan Clark] wants to still be able to use them, some we have offered new contracts going beyond the six matches so it’s just up to them to say yes or no," he added.

"The offers were tabled long ago, I think at Black Leopards we do this [negotiations] in the last 12 months of their contracts obviously to make sure that by the time the season ends we have all our people secured."

Article continues below

However, Thidiela refused to comment on reports about Kapinga signing a pre-contract with reigning PSL champions .

“If he was to have signed with Sundowns I think that question would be appropriate to ask Sundowns or whoever that he may have signed with. I would not be privy to that information,” he concluded.

Relegation-threatened Leopards are placed 16th on the league standings - three points behind 13th-placed FC.