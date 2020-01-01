Kapinga: New Mamelodi Sundowns winger belongs in Europe – Mufamadi

The academy owner speaks about the former Lidoda Duvha midfielder’s failed trial attempts at Chloorkop

The owner of Benny’s Sports Academy David Mufamadi says former Black midfielder Lesedi Kapinga was once scouted by and the nippy player cried after failing to impress at Chloorkop between 2011 and 2012.

After parting ways with Lidoda Duvha on Monday, the 25-year-old has been unveiled by the reigning Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions on a five-year deal, with Mufamadi saying Kapinga doesn’t belong in the .

On the other hand, former Leopards coach Joel Masutha says the creative midfielder might look lazy when walking but he’s a dazzling player on the field of play.

“Trott Moloto [Sundowns’ chief scout] came through to the academy and they wanted him so much after a tournament we played in,” Mufamadi told FARPost.

“He went to the Mamelodi Sundowns camp with three other boys for two weeks but things didn’t work out.

“He was crying at night after that failed trial saying, ‘I don’t know what to do’. He desperately wanted the opportunity.”

Speaking about the former Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) attacker, Mufamadi added Kapinga is destined for big things in his career.

“He’s not supposed to be playing in the PSL, he belongs in Europe. He has every attribute to create a goal. He is gifted with a football brain,” he added.

“When he stops the ball and there are two opposition players around him, you just know he’s about to eliminate them.”

Echoing the academy owner’s sentiments, Masutha explains the Musina-born player is regarded as someone that is not willing to work hard, but has left many shocked with his skills.

“From the way he walks, he looks lazy, you can think he’s a luxury player. Most coaches who want grafters in midfield tend to misjudge him, but they will enjoy him when they give him a chance,” Masutha added.

“People look at his body structure, and based on that on its own, he has failed the trials. But what they don’t know is that he is small, but has the heart of a lion."

In addition, a former Leopards and Masandawana hitman Cuthbert Malajila warns the nippy midfielder of challenges under coach Pitso Mosimane.

“He has to go and work hard when he gets his chance, he must grab it with both hands,” warns Malajila.

“At Sundowns if you miss one game it’s not easy to come back into the team because there are many quality players. So, he must maximize his chances.”