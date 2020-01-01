Kapinga: Mamelodi Sundowns new boy tipped to thrive by Bobe

The 25-year-old attacker joined the Brazilians in July but will only make his competitive debut next season

Black caretaker coach Mongezi Bobe is backing Mamelodi forward Lesedi Kapinga to follow the footsteps of Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda to become a key player at Chloorkop.

After scoring six goals in 27 appearances across all competitions for Leopards this season, Kapinga caught the attention of Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, who signed him in July.

Bobe, a former Leopards captain, witnessed Kapinga’s rise closely, and feels the forward will transform himself into an instrumental figure in Mosimane’s side.

“Before Lesedi left, I wished him all the best. It’s not going to be easy, Sundowns have got a lot of quality players. I think about five players in each position if not four,” Bobe said at a South African Football Journalists Association virtual press conference, "and Lesedi is one of the quality players who have come from Black Leopards and he is a quality player.

"I think he will do well for Sundowns, they have a quality player there.”

Kapinga follows players like current Downs captain Kekana and Mabunda who previously turned out for Leopards before becoming key figures at Sundowns.

Having started out at Leopards, the attacker rose to make a name for himself as arguably Sundowns’ most successful captain, leading them to a Caf crown and two Premier Soccer League titles among other accolades.

Bobe said that if the Limpopo outfit survive relegation from the , they would try to retain their best talent and build a formidable side.

“Again we have produced so many quality players like Tiyani Mabunda, [Hlompho Kekana], they were with us they came when they were young when I was still captain,” said Bobe. “As well as [Rodney] Ramagalela, you know when I was still playing he came for trials and we saw him, we liked the pace and the quality striker he was and look he went further.

“So many players who came to the team went further and no one knew about them and they came to Leopards. I can say Leopards is one of those universities where we produce quality players.

“This time around I think we have to be selfish, we have to keep our quality players and not sell our players to other teams and make sure we build a strong team that can challenge for next season.

“If you mention Leopards, you mention that we are always fighting for relegation," he added. "You are right but it is time for change and we need to make sure that we keep our players and make sure that we challenge [for trophies]. We can challenge.”

Leopards are currently battling for PSL survival, placed at position 13 on the log, and just two points above basement side .