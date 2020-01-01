Kapinga: Mamelodi Sundowns target sad to leave Black Leopards without saying my goodbye

The former Lidoda Duvha midfielder has reacted to his surprising departure from the Thohoyandou-based club

Former Black midfielder Lesedi Kapinga has expressed sadness in the manner the club has handled his departure, saying he is hurt after he was not given a chance to say goodbye to the supporters.

The nippy midfielder is heavily linked with a move to and his release from Lidoda Duvha on Monday has added fuel to the fire.

Kapinga also confirmed his love for the Thohoyandou-based Premier Soccer League outfit and that he wanted to help coach Allan Clark’s side to salvage their status.

More teams

“I am sad, to be honest. I love this team [Leopards] and I wanted to help them survive relegation. I am so sad for the fans who have been there for me supporting me all the way,” Kapinga told DailySun.

“It's sad because I never had a chance to say a final goodbye to the fans by helping Leopards retain their Premiership status.



“I had a great time at Leopards and I am thankful for the chance they gave me to play in the top fight. Leopards will always be in my heart."

The 25-year-old explained he holds no grudges with the club and gave reasons why the club’s hierarchy decided to part ways with him.



“They [Leopards management] spoke to me in a way we felt it is the best for both of us [if I leave]. They did not want me to play under pressure,” he added.

“If I made mistakes the fans would have felt maybe my heart is not there anymore because of the speculation [about my future].”

Although Goal has it in good authority that the Musina-born midfielder is on his way to Chloorkop, he says he is waiting for his manager to decide on his future.

Article continues below

“All I know now is that I am a free agent and my manager is doing all he can to find a good team for me," explained Kapinga.



“I know that there are talks with Sundowns and but I am waiting for my manager to give me the green light to where I will be playing. Now I am just relaxing at home."

With Lidoda Duvha sitting at the bottom of the table with 20 points from 24 games, Kapinga was their best performer as he has netted six goals and registered as many assists out of 27 matches he played for the Thohoyandou-based outfit this season so far.

Meanwhile, Leopards recently parted ways with former and Sundowns winger Thuso Phala but reportedly retained Mogakolodi Ngele and Robert Ng’ambi on short-term deals.