Kapinga: Mamelodi Sundowns sign former Black Leopards midfielder

The Brazilians have beefed up their squad as they prepare for the 2020/21 campaign

have confirmed the signing of former Black winger Lesedi Kapinga.

The attacking midfielder was recently released by Lepaords after his contract with the club expired at the end of last month.

Kapinga has been a revelation for Lidoda Duvha this season and he was heavily linked with Gauteng clubs, Sundowns, SuperSport United and .

Masandawana have since announced that they have signed the 25-year-old player on a five-year deal.

"Lesedi Kapinga has joined the rest of the Mamelodi Sundowns team in camp (based in Rustenburg) after parting ways with Black Leopards earlier this week."

"The new signee has been welcomed by everyone in camp, digitally, as he is currently in isolation as part of the Covid-19 protocols and will interact with the rest of the squad in person once his isolation period is completed," a club statement read on Thursday.

Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane, gave a perspective on the club’s recruitment plan when he welcomed Kapinga to the reigning champions.

“Lesedi is a good young prospect and we are looking at getting as many young players as we can," Mosimane told the club's official website.

"He fits the programme with his age and the style of play. He is the type of player who likes combination play and loves one on one and taking defenders on. He scores goals also and I wish him all the best."

Another club statement read: "Lesedi can only be registered for the upcoming season when the transfer window opens and will not feature in any matches when the current season restarts."

Kapinga was enjoying his breakthrough season in the PSL before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic last March.

The former Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila player was influential for Leopards in the league having hit the back of the net five times and registered five assists this term.

Kapinga will compete with the likes of Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino and Phakamani Mahlambi for a place in Sundowns' starting line-up.

The PSL are hoping to resume the suspended season in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng soon.