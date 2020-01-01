Kapinga: Mamelodi Sundowns have not signed Black Leopards striker – Agent

The Lidoda Duvha striker’s agent has rubbished talks that his client has committed to Masandawana

With media reports indicating that Black attacker Lesedi Kapinga has signed a five-year deal on a pre-contract with , his agent Mushe Mudau has come to rubbish the reports.

According to the player’s representative, the 24-year-old has received a number of offers from Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs, but they will only listen to the offers at the end of the season.

Although speculation suggests that and have reportedly joined the race for the player who has been key for Lidoda Duvha this season, Mudau insists the nippy forward will honour his contract in Venda.

“All I can say for now is that Kapinga’s contract with Leopards is coming to an end and we have been engaging with other PSL teams including Leopards for a new contract,” said Mudau as quoted by DailySun.

“I have seen reports that Kapinga has signed a pre-contract with Sundowns to join them next season on a five-year contract, but that is not the truth. We have not signed with any team as Kapinga’s focus is at Leopards where he still has a contract to honour.

“Truth is, many teams want Kapinga and we will engage with them when the season is over and after the coronavirus pandemic crisis that has stopped the league has been contained.

"I cannot reveal the names of the teams that have contacted us.”

His former coach Nqobile Sindane advised him to join the likes of and SuperSport United before heading to the big guns such as the Brazilians, but a number of reports emerged that Kapinga is heading to Chloorkop.

On the other hand, the Thohoyandou-based club is said to be interested in retaining the skilful attacker as Mudau explains they are also locked in talks with the PSL club.

As the 2019/20 campaign remains halted because of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Kapinga remains the club’s top goalscorer with six goals and as many assists across all competitions so far.