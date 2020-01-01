Kapinga: Mamelodi Sundowns close in on former Black Leopards midfielder

The 25-year-old's versatility could work for him at Chloorkop but Mosimane will have to find a suitable position to get the best out of him

are close to completing the signing of Lesedi Kapinga, Goal can exclusively confirm.

The diminutive midfielder was released by Black on Monday despite the club initially announcing he would be staying until the end of the season.

According to a source close to the dealings, Kapinga is on his way to the Sundowns headquarters to undergo medicals and put pen to paper.

He will then be eligible to join the rest of his new teammates in a training camp in Rustenburg.

"He hasn't arrived in Rustenburg but he's joining Sundowns since he's no longer staying at Leopards," the source told Goal.

"He is on his way to Chloorkop for his medical tests and then he will join his new teammates in the North West province," added the source.

Kapinga is regarded as one of the rising stars in the following his promising start to life at Leopards in the past two seasons.

The 25-year-old turned professional in 2017 and it was Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila who handed him his first contract.

Leopards then signed him at the start of the 2018-19 season and he was instrumental in the team keeping their status in the PSL.

This season, while Lidoda Duvha struggled to move away from the bottom half of the table, Kapinga remained one of their best players.

At Sundowns, he will join a galaxy of stars in midfield and will have to work twice as hard to cement his place in Pitso Mosimane's starting line-up.

The Tshwane giants have already completed the signing of George Maluleka while Grant Magerman is close to joining the 2016 African champions from Cape Town.

As things stand, Mosimane has Andile Jali, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda among other experienced central midfielders at his disposal.

And he will have to sacrifice at least one of them to accommodate Kapinga ahead of the next season.

Kapinga scored six goals and registered six assists in the 27 matches he played for the Thohoyandou-based outfit this season.

Overall, he featured 51 times and scored seven goals while recording eight assists in his two-year stint with Leopards.