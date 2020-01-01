Kapinga: Black Leopards midfielder responds to Mamelodi Sundowns links

The highly-rated player has opened up about his proposed move to the reigning PSL champions

Black attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga has responded to reports linking him with .

On Monday, reports indicating the 24-year-old player has signed a pre-contract with the Tshwane giants emerged.

Kapinga has been one of Lidoda Duvha’s top performers this season - having scored six goals and provided six assists in 27 games across all competitions.

As a result, the gifted player has been linked with top clubs including Sundowns, whose coach Pitso Mosimane disclosed recently the club has already secured three new players ahead of next season.

However, the accomplished tactician refused to reveal the names of the players and many think one of them is Kapinga.

"He is on his way to Sundowns. There were a lot of big teams interested in his services, but he has chosen Sundowns," a source told Daily Sun.

"Yes, it is true that he is on his way to Sundowns.

"He will join at the end of the season when his contract with Leopards expires."

Kapinga is eligible to sign a pre-contract with any club with his current deal with Leopards set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

However, the former Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila player has dismissed the reports insisting that he is in the dark regarding the move to the reigning PSL champions.

"I don't know anything about that. I have no idea where that comes from. As far as I know, I am a Black Leopards player and that's it," Kapinga told the same publication.

Kapinga could not deny or confirm whether he will be leaving the Limpopo-based side at the end of the season.

"I'm a Black Leopards player. That's where my focus is at right now. I am in camp as we speak so I can't talk," he added.