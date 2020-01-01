Kapinga: Black Leopards attacker talking to big PSL clubs – Agent

The Lidoda Duvha player's representative has set the record straight on the dribbling wizard's future

Having been recently linked with a move to FC, Black attacker Lesedi Kapinga’s agent Moses Mudau has confirmed talks with big Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs.

Kapinga is one of Lidoda Duvha’s top performers this season and has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of former and ’s Percy Tau.

The 24-year-old skillful player was on target for Leopards on Wednesday night against in a PSL match.

“There are many clubs that we are talking to. I mean we are also talking to Leopards because they want to retain Kapinga,” Mudau told Isolezwe.

“However, I must make it clear that there is no club that we are close to concluding a deal with. I want to refute those reports because that will make his situation a bit awkward at Leopards.

“Yes, there are big clubs we are talking to, they want him but we are not chasing money. We want him to go where he can play and grow as an exceptional player in ," he added.

“I wish to see him playing for Bafana Bafana. I pray for that, he’s a good boy who is taking good care of himself – he doesn’t drink or smoke.”

In addition, Usuthu rubbished reports that they are looking to sign Kapinga to fill the void left by former winger Ovidy Karuru, who has joined Stellenbosch FC.

However according to Isolezwe, the 24-year-old could still join the Durban-based club, suggesting that everything has been agreed upon but it’s a matter of finalizing the financial side of things.

The versatile player who can play as a winger and as a centre-forward joined coach Cavin Johnson’s men at the beginning of the 2018/19 season from neighbours Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC.

Meanwhile, he has played 17 games in all competitions this term and has netted five goals coupled with three assists.