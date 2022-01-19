Kapinga: Agent provides update on Mamelodi Sundowns winger's future amid Marumo Gallants link

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lesedi Kapinga's agent has issued an update on the player's future amidst reported interest from Marumo Gallants.



The 26-year-old has found game time hard to come by the Tshwane giants this season having made just four appearances in the PSL including one start.



A club from his home province, Limpopo, Marumo Gallants are reportedly monitoring his situation at Sundowns where he is facing stiff competition for a place in the starting line-up.



Kapinga’s representative, Moses Mudau has insisted that his client is happy at the Chlookop-based giants and that he will stay put at the club during the current mid-season transfer window.



“We’ve seen and heard people talking that Kapinga will be loaned,” Mudau told Daily Sun.



“But the truth is, Kapinga is in the coaches’ plans. His goal is to continue to work hard and wait for his chance.



“He played in Sundowns’ league game before the season closed for the Christmas break, and he did well and even scored a goal that helped Sundowns get a point against Marumo Gallants.”



Kapinga is competing with the likes of Themba Zwane, Thapelo Morena, Thabiso Kutumela, Neo Maema and Gaston Sirino for a place in Masandawana's starting line-up.



Mudau believes the former Black Leopards star will get his chance to play for Sundowns with the team set to compete in the Nedbank Cup, Caf Champions League and PSL when the current campaign resumes.



“Kapinga joined Sundowns because he loves the team and he was aware of the challenges ahead,” added Mudau.



“He has learnt a lot at Downs and we’re happy with his progress. We are confident that he will get a chance to play as there are still many matches Sundowns are still going to play this season, like the Caf Champions League, Premiership and Nedbank Cup.”