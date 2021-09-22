Kapaito: FKF Premier League MVP leaves Kariobangi Sharks for Abra Minch

Kariobangi Sharks striker Erick Kapaito has sealed a transfer move to Ethiopian side Abra Minch.

The 25-year-old, who managed 24 goals last season to finish as the top scorer in the FKF Premier League, has penned a two-year contract to join the promoted side.

Kapaito has told Goal his happiness to move to Ethiopia saying he will strive to do his best and help the team perform well in the top-flight.

What did Kapaito say?

“I am happy to have moved to this team, and I know they just got promoted to the top-flight in this campaign but I will strive to help them achieve some of the targets they have set for the season,” Kapaito told Goal on Wednesday.

The former FC Talanta striker also won the Golden Boot and the MVP in the 2018 season while playing for Sharks after notching 16 and he was the captain of the side before he left.

On winning the MVP this season, Kapaito told Goal: “I want to urge players who are yet to hit the headlines, the ones yet to be known that everything is possible, those players in the grassroots should trust in the process, anything is possible, and it is possible.

“I was not expecting to win the MVP because I knew I was facing a stiff challenge from my opponents but I am happy to have secured it for the second time in the history of the league.

“I want to dedicate the award to my teammates, without them, I could not have achieved it, it is a great honour to take it home, and will strive to do even better next season.”

Arba Minch was most recently promoted to the Premier League in the 2011-12 season.

After a relatively smooth first three seasons in the top league, frequent changes in coaches and administrative problems led them to struggle over the next four seasons and they narrowly avoided relegation in both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

The Ethiopian club last week signed another Kenya international in Bernard Ochieng from Wazito FC.

Wazito sign Tyson from Mathare United

Meanwhile, Wazito have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder of Tyson Otieno from Mathare United on a long-term deal.

Speaking after being unveiled, Otieno told the club’s official website: “I am excited to join Wazito FC because it’s a big, ambitious team. Joining the team was an easy decision to make because I have worked with coach Francis [Kimanzi] before, he introduced me to top-flight football, taught me many things and I enjoyed working with him.

”I am here to compete and give my best and help the team perform well.”