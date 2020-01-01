Kanyenda tips Orlando Pirates player Mhango to beat PSL record

The Malawi international is currently leading the PSL scorers standings with 12 goals

Former Malawi international striker Esau Kanyenda has tipped compatriot Frank Mhango to come out as the Premier Soccer League ( ) top scorer this season.

Mhango has scored 12 PSL goals for so far this term.

Kanyenda who turned out for and feels Mhango can achieve more goals than Lesley Mayanthela who scored 22 in 1997.

“I think it will be broken and Gabadinho Mhango has a chance to do that. He is playing for a big team in Orlando Pirates while I played for then a relatively small team,” said Kanyenda as per Far Post.

Black forward Mwape Musonda is the reigning PSL top goal-scorer after netting 16 goals last season.

Collins Mbesuma remains the highest scorer in the PSL era after finding the back of the nest 25 times in 2005.