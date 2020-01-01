Kanteh: Spanish-Gambian born handed Sporting Huelva contract extension

The 22-year-old forward successfully managed to extend her stay at the club under the tutelage of coach Antonio Toledo

Fatoumata Kanteh has signed a new two-year contract with Spanish Primera Iberdrola side Huelva.



The Primera Iberdrola club took to social media to reveal the news, saying Kanteh will remain at the club until at least June 2022.

The striker arrived at Huelva in July 2019 from rivals Logrono where she featured in 17 matches, scoring once during her one-year stint with Gerardo Leon's team.

The 22-year-old, who was born and raised in Banyoles, is still eligible to represent the Gambia by her biological parents and is likely to play in the 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Despite her minor injury in February, Kanteh played 19 leagues matches in all competitions for Antonio Toledo's team, scoring once as her Huelva-based side ended in 14th spot after 21 matches.

Her immense contribution to Sporting Huelva's relegation escape saw the club extend her stay beyond the 2019-20 season before the suspension and subsequent cancellation due to coronavirus.

The Spanish-Gambian born has expressed joy over her new contract with the club ahead of the new 2020-21 season.



"I will spend two more seasons here giving you my best. I am very happy to renew," Kanteh told the club website.

"I thank the coaching staff, the management, for trusting me, for giving me an opportunity and for continuing to fulfil my dream here, which is to continue playing in the First Division.

"We started roughly, we were almost all new but, well, after that we understood each other well, we worked very well and until the virus thing appeared, that, nothing, we had to stay at home, confinement, and the season could not be finished, but I keep the work of all the colleagues who have been and who will be this season."

Having signed a contract extension with the Iberdrola outfit, she further commented on her health status, her message to the fans, and ambition with the team.

"I hope to help the team to move higher on the table so as not to struggle, possibly be in the middle of the table and not suffer as we have suffered this season," she said.

"I'm already much better. I hardly notice it. I remember the moment and I see it on videos and it gives me goosebumps.

"I fell very badly and just at that moment I still remember, that I didn't want anyone to touch me and it hurt a lot, and then even less in the doctor, but I'm better now and this shoulder is going to be a lot of war this season.

"We will not make our people suffer. We expect a lot of work, a lot of sacrifices, a commitment from the new ones who are going to come and from those who are already here and stay for half the table."