Kano Pillars: Four-time NPFL kings relegated after losing appeal against Dakkada FC

Sai Masu Gida will start life in the second-tier after the appeals committee upheld its decision to deduct points

Kano Pillars have been relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League after losing their appeal against Dakkada FC.

The four-time Nigerian champions had three of their points deducted by the League Management Company following the team’s unruly behaviour during a league match against Dakkada.

During the game in question, former club chairman Surajo Yahaya allegedly assaulted assistant referee Daramola Olalekan, after the Uyo-based outfit had scored a late equaliser.

Moreover, angry Sai Masu Gida fans clamped down on the visiting team and damaged their gadgets.

That decision was appealed by the Sani Abacha Stadium giants, however, the NFF Appeal Committee upheld their decision, thus, seeing Kano Pillars getting demoted to the Nigeria National League.

”The Committee found as a fact that Kano Pillars FC did not challenge findings No. 5 of the decision of the NFF Disciplinary Committee, which is the assault on the Asst. Referee 1 by the former Chairman of Kano Pillars FC,” an NFF statement made available to GOAL read.

“That Dakkada Int’l FC admitted that their camera was not totally destroyed, but the memory card was removed, and the microphone destroyed, but the recording was saved on the internal memory of the camera and same was forwarded to League Management Company and it is in the League Management Company’s record.

“The Committee found as a fact that the League Management Company’s letter dated 14th July 2022, was contemptuous of the NFF Appeals’ and Disciplinary Committees and their representative, Uche George Egbe, refused to withdraw the letter when demanded by the Appeals’ Committee.

“Finding No.5 of the Disciplinary Committee, which was not appealed against by the Appellant, was what the Committee found as the main crux of the disruption of the match by the attack of the Kano Pillars former Chairman on Asst. Referee 1, as shown in the pictorial evidence presented before the Committee. In view of the above, the appeal fails.

“On the issue of the destroyed camera, the Committee agrees that the memory card was removed and the pouch of the microphone was destroyed, as such, this constitutes damage to property, therefore, the appeal fails.

Article continues below

“The decision of the Disciplinary Committee is hereby upheld. Consequently, the appeal is hereby dismissed.

This leaves Kano Pillars in the 19th position having accrued 42 points from 37 matches. Even if they defeat Shooting Stars in their last game of the season on Sunday, that will not be enough to take them out of the relegation waters.

Regardless, Kano Pillars remain one of the greatest clubs in NPFL history having emerged as champions on four occasions (2007–08, 2011–12, 2013, 2014). They also produced notable players like current Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, Ndubisi Chukunyere, Junior Lokosa among many others.