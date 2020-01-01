Kannemeyer on why two-match ban on Mamelodi Sundowns' Sirino is unfair

The retired Masandawana legend hopes the banned midfielder will learn from his mistakes

Following the decision by the Premier Soccer League ( ) to hand midfielder Gaston Sirino a two-match ban, legend David Kannemeyer believes the sanction is unfair based on the timing of the sentence.

The legend understands some players are emotional as they put everything into the game, the retired Masandawana left-back is also confident the Uruguayan midfielder will learn from the sanction in terms of controlling his emotions.

Although the PSL season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kannemeyer explains why coach Pitso Mosimane’s men will not be badly affected by the ban.

“An argument will rise from the fact the sentence has been handed six months later but when you look at other people, they get sentences quickly - all round I can say it’s not fair,” Kannemeyer told Goal.

"Yeah, I think the length as well, normally cases like this, you must act quickly. For me, I think the [PSL] Disciplinary Committee took too long. Imagine, if this pandemic never happened or imagine if it did happen earlier. You ask yourself when were [they] going to make the decision.

“I think they should act quickly. I don’t know why it takes too long anyway because the footage and the match commissioner’s report are there.

“It [PSL DC] took too long to decide or hand the sentence. I mean this also affects the player who is charged, it leaves you with many questions: where do I stand if it takes too long.

"It also affects the coach because you don’t know how to plan because there’s a verdict awaiting one of your players. I think the PSL has to deal better with these things."

On whether the governing takes note of the fact that some payers don't behave inappropriately for the sake of it, but some are driven by emotions, Kannemeyer hopes the man known as 'AMG' will learn from his errors.

“People are passionate and I’m sure he’s very sorry about it but it happens you know, but obviously other people from the outside world will not look at it like that," he added.

“Unfortunately you get punished for it [passion and emotions]. It’s pretty normal in any sport where emotions are involved, it happens to coaches, players and supporters.

“Sometimes people take it personally and sometimes it’s not. This is a learning curve for him [Sirino]. As I say, some players are emotional and some are not.

“Unfortunately, he’s very passionate and it’s costing him now.”

The 29-year-old creative attacker was probed on several charges including the assault on SuperSport United duo Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels during the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final back in September last year.

“I think Sundowns have enough ammunition, I don’t think this will affect them that much. I believe coach Pitso [Mosimane] has already indicated he will sign more players once again,” added the former Bafana Bafana international.

“They want to play in Africa next year and this means he [Mosimane] will need to scout for quality players as he said. They’ve got a big, talented squad and I’m sure he won’t struggle to find a suitable replacement.”

On the other hand, the PSL found the reigning Telkom Knockout Cup champions guilty of bringing the league into disrepute.

Meanwhile, Sundowns were scheduled to face in the league when the season was suspended in March but Kannemeyer backs the Tshwane outfit to cope without the skilful playmaker once the season resumes.