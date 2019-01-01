Kannemeyer on Bafana Bafana missing Erasmus and Coetzee in Afcon squad

The retired defender remains confident that Bafana can shock many at the 2019 Afcon tournament

Former South Africa international David Kannemeyer says coach Stuart Baxter has selected a strong 23-man Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming 2019 (Afcon) finals.

“What we must do now is to wish the squad all the best because the coach has made his call. I think it’s a strong squad, but not really sure why (Kermit) Erasmus was left out,” Kannemeyer told Goal.

striker Kermit Erasmus along with playmaker Fortune Makaringe and midfielder Ben Motshwari were left out of the squad travelling to .

“I think we must just support the guys and hopefully they will go all the way and make the nation proud. The coach and his technical team have their vision and plans after all,” he said.

“I am sure the coach has his plans and he knows why he made the decision and hopefully, they can surprise the nation you know because it’s been a long time without winning something as a country,” responded the legend.

Sibusiso Vilakazi has been included in the Bafana squad, while his team-mate Thapelo Morena was not chosen.

“Yeah, that’s why I said it’s not my place to comment because it’s a norm worldwide that players are selected based on merit and I would like to see that happening with our squad,” continued the coach.

“I think Vilakazi deserves a chance because he raised his hand in the second round of the recent season. He played a crucial role for Sundowns after his injury,” he noted.

“I would really like to see players making the cut based on merit and Erasmus was one of the best players for City in the second round as well, it’s really surprising to see him left out of the squad,” he told Goal.

The Magic FC head coach also shared his views on Bafana Bafana’s chances of going beyond the group stage.

“Yeah, I think we can go to the next round, I hear many saying we are in a group of death but that is not how I see it,” said the former Sundowns player.

“I am confident we can go beyond the group, but that depends on the players now because the coach has made his decision and his call to say these are the guys I trust to do the job for the nation,” he reacted.

“Rivaldo is a very young lad and I am sure he will be able to bounce back for whatever reason that forced him out of the squad. If his mom is not well as it is reported, then let’s hope he will be back and I am saying this because I coached him at Cape Town and I know him," reflected the former defender.

“He’s an ambitious player that can bounce back and he is one for the future. I don’t know what impact will that have on the team and on him,” noted Kannemeyer.

“But my understanding is that he will be back and he has a long way ahead of him. He will definitely come back and represent the national team in many Afcon tournaments and hopefully make it to the World Cup - he’s one of the most talented players in the country,” he added.

“We just have to respect that he needs space to support his mother as the coach said and we cannot comment further than that, unfortunately,” concluded the legend.