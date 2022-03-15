Kannemeyer cautions Kaizer Chiefs against making 'stupid' Baxter decision

Former Kaizer Chiefs star David Kannemeyer has warned the Soweto giants against firing their head coach Stuart Baxter amid calls for the club to dismiss him.

The British tactician has been under fire this season with Amakhosi fans castigating his coaching style and criticising him for not giving youngsters a chance to play.

Having won their last major trophy in 2015, the Glamour Boys' long trophy drought seems set to continue with the team having been eliminated from this season's MTN8 and Nedbank Cup while also being inconsistent in the PSL.

This has led to calls for the Chiefs management to fire Baxter, but Kannemeyer has made it clear that he is against this notion as he believes the coach needs more time to build his own team.

"If Chiefs do fire Stuart it would be stupid in my opinion," Kannemeyer told GOAL.

"It wouldn't make sense. Chiefs didn't get players, they got three or four players on a free. I think that was because they were desperate.

"Give him a chance and let him finish this campaign and start planning for the new season so that he can sign players that he wants to play in his system."

Baxter was reappointed as Chiefs coach in June last year - replacing Gavin Hunt. Kannemeyer feels that the club's management should be patient with their coaches.

"Look it was always going to be difficult because he came in and found a lot of players there. Remember when Gavin Hunt was around they couldn't sign new players," the former Mamelodi Sundowns star continued.

"He has to work with what he has. It is very difficult if you change so many coaches within a short period of time.

"[Ernst] Middendorp did a great job. I don't think they should have let him go. He was building something and they finished second."

Kannemeyer, who guided ABC Motsepe League outfit The Magic to the 2018/19 Nedbank Cup Last 16 where they were eliminated by Chiefs, pointed out that Baxter is still searching for the right combinations.

"You bring in Gavin [after Middendorp's departure] and he is a coach who comes in with a new philosophy. Then you bring back Stuart," the three-time PSL title-winning left-back added.

"You can't just find that rhythm and consistency that you always want as a coach. Stuart is still trying to find the right combinations in the starting XI."