Kanga: Cote d’Ivoire prospect hits brace as Young Boys sink FC Sion

A first-half double from the winger propelled Raphael Wicky’s men to an away victory

Wilfried Kanga scored twice as Young Boys defeated FC Sion 3-0 in Sunday’s Swiss Super League outing.

Buoyed by his goal in the 4-0 drubbing of Zurich last time out, the 24-year-old put up another commendable display to propel Raphael Wicky’s men to victory.

Hosts Sion went into the game hoping to build on their 3-2 away triumph at Lugano on July 17, however, that ambition faded into thin air.

With just two minutes into the fixture played at the Stade Tourbillon, the visiting side took the lead as Kanga turned Fabian Rieder’s assist past goalkeeper Heinz Lindner.

He completed his double four minutes later after the home team left their backline unguarded in their quest for an equalizer.

Let down by their early setback, Paolo Tramezzani’s men went all out to get the goals, however, the duo of Itaitinga and Filip Stojilkovic were unable to beat goalkeeper David von Ballmoos – who put up a fine shift.

Three minutes before the half-time break, they had a glorious opportunity to reduce the deficit but Baltazar blasted wide.

The second half produced a lot of fireworks as Sion pushed harder in their quest to avoid defeat.

Even with the introduction of Kevin Bua, Ilyas Chouaref, and Gaetan Karlen, the story stayed unchanged as Young Boys stopped Sion’s many attacking chances.

In the 88th minute, Cameroon international Jean-Pierre Nsame - who was introduced in the 56th minute for Cedric Itten – netted the third goal of the showdown thanks to Rieder’s last pass.

Kanga, who scored three goals in his first two outings of the Swiss Super League, was subbed off for Congolese star Meschak Elia with Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon), Cheikh Niasse (Senegal) and Mohamed Ali Camara (Guinea) all playing from start to finish.

Thanks to this result, Young Boys occupy the summit of the Swiss top-flight log having garnered six points from two matches.

They would be aiming to continue their 100% record when they welcome Grasshopper to the Wankdorf Stadium on July 31.

Prior to that, they square up against Liepaja in a Uefa Europa Conference League encounter three days earlier.

Although Kanga has represented Cote d’Ivoire and France at youth levels, the winger is eligible to switch allegiance to the two-time Africa Cup of Nations winners at the senior level.