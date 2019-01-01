‘Kane would only join Man City, not Utd’ – £200m striker will want trophies, says ex-Spurs star

Jamie O’Hara cannot see why a switch to Old Trafford would appeal to the England captain, with a potential move to Spain also being ruled out

Harry Kane may have been mooted as a £200 million (4258m) option for , but former midfielder Jamie O’Hara says the prolific striker would only consider a switch to .

Red Devils legend Roy Keane is among the latest to have suggested that the England captain would be a perfect addition at Old Trafford and the kind of player an ambitious outfit lacking attacking spark should be targeting.

Prising Kane away from north London would not be easy, especially for a domestic rival, but claims that the 26-year-old could start to weigh up his options if Spurs fail to deliver major silverware have fuelled transfer speculation.

O’Hara appreciates that one of the best in the business may see his head turned at some stage, but is struggling to see how a move to United would appeal given the current struggles being endured by the 13-time Premier League champions.

He told talkSPORT of the Kane rumours: “If you are going to go for £200million, are you going to go to Man United?

“No disrespect to them, even though they’ve had their great history, Tottenham are probably a better suited squad to where they are going.

“So if he is going to leave Tottenham, surely he is going to go where he can win trophies. And, for me, that is not going to be at Man United.”

O’Hara added: “I don’t think he’ll go to .

“I think he wants the [Alan] Shearer record, the Premier League all-time scoring record.

“I think he’s going for it and I think he’s got a good chance.”

Pressed further on where Kane could potentially match Shearer’s mark – with the Spurs star currently 130 top-flight goals short of a Newcastle icon – O’Hara said: “I think if he is going to go it’s going to be Man City; it’s only Man City, for me, who can probably get him.

“[Sergio] Aguero is coming to the end and [Gabriel] Jesus is a different type of player, so if they are to get somebody it would be Harry Kane.

“But does he leave Tottenham? And can they let him go? I don’t think they can.”

Kane bagged a brace on his most recent outing for Spurs, as they eased past Red Star 5-0 in the , and now boasts 15 goals to his name in just 16 outings for club and country in 2019-20.