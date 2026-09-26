England lost a thrilling Nations League match 3-2 to Spain on Saturday evening. Thomas Tuchel's side turned an early deficit into a 2-1 lead at Wembley, but the world champions hit back in the second half through Álex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal. Before those two Spanish goals, Harry Kane missed a rare chance from the penalty spot to score England's third.

Tuchel sprang a surprise before kick-off by picking James Trafford ahead of Jordan Pickford and using Jarell Quansah at right-back instead of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Myles Lewis-Skelly started alongside Elliot Anderson in midfield. Spain lost Eric García to injury just before kick-off and sent on Marc Pubill in his place.

Spain made a dream start. In the second minute, England's Marc Guéhi dwelt on the ball, Lamine Yamal robbed him cleverly and then slotted calmly past Trafford for 0-1. Ferran Torres thought he had doubled the lead soon after, only for the flag to rule it out for offside.

England settled, though Spain still carved out the better openings at first. After sixteen minutes, Trafford kept out Ferran's effort with his foot to stop it becoming 0-2. The striker then raced through on goal again but dragged wide and wasted a huge chance. Dani Olmo also went close after fine work from Yamal.

Then England struck against the run of play in the 37th minute. Anderson won the ball, Anthony Gordon and Jude Bellingham broke quickly, and Gordon finished the move calmly himself. Four minutes later, Harry Kane headed in Nico O'Reilly's cross via a strangely mishit block from Marc Cucurella to make it 2-1.

England had the chance to pull away after the break. Following VAR intervention, Bellingham won a penalty after a foul by Rodri, but Kane slipped slightly and smashed his effort straight against the bar. The captain had passed up the chance to make it 3-1.

Instead, that miss came back to hurt England. Álex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal came on, and Spain soon punished a loss of possession by O'Reilly. Olmo found Baena, who drilled home the 2-2 from the edge of the penalty area.

Bukayo Saka then went close to restoring England's lead, but the decisive goal came at the other end. In the 74th minute, Baena sent Oyarzabal through the England defence, and the substitute lifted the ball delicately over Trafford for 2-3. England never recovered and lost their first group match in the Nations League to the world champions.







