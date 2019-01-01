Kane & Spurs supporting Man City for one night only

With Tottenham still in the hunt for the Premier League title, their star striker is looking for Liverpool to lose their unbeaten record on Thursday

Harry Kane admits those of a Tottenham persuasion will be nailing their colours to a Manchester City mast during the Blues’ heavyweight Premier League clash with Liverpool.

A fixture which could go some way towards determining the destination of the top-flight crown is set to be staged at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Reigning champions City are set to play host to Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten table-toppers sat seven points off the pace.

Spurs are currently the closest challengers to the Reds but will drop back into third if Pep Guardiola’s side claims a draw or better on home soil in midweek.

Kane claims those in north London would settle for that if it meant their own claims to the title being enhanced.

The England international told reporters: "We'd probably like City to win to make it a little bit closer, but that's not in our control.

"All we can do is look after ourselves and win our games. Over the last few years we have been in this position with Leicester, and then Chelsea the year after.

"We just have to concentrate on ourselves and winning games is all we can do.

"We will see what happens with Liverpool and City. We can't think too much about other teams if I'm honest."

Tottenham have forced their way into title contention over recent seasons, but have failed to sustain a challenge once established within the chasing pack.

A shock defeat at Wolves in their final outing of 2018 put a dent in their challenge for the current campaign, but they responded positively to that reversal last time out.

Having seen off Cardiff 3-0 on Tuesday, Mauricio Pochettino’s side remain just six points adrift of Liverpool.

They are, however, about to enter an important phase of their season, with their January schedule set to see them take in a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final date with Chelsea as well as a Premier League clash with rejuvenated Manchester United.