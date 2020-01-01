Kane-Son closing in on Drogba-Lampard’s Premier League record

The Tottenham Hotspur stars combined well to down Burnley on Monday, and are within touching distance of record set by the Chelsea greats

Hotspur duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are fast closing in a Premier League record currently held by greats Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

29 - Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have combined for 29 Premier League goals, with only Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard managing more (36). Wavelength. pic.twitter.com/d79bZuMNTh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 26, 2020

In a largely toothless outing at Turf Moor on Monday night, Jose Mourinho’s men recorded a 1-0 away win against .

With 14 minutes left to go, international Son headed in from close range after a fine work from strike partner Kane as Sean Dyche’s men lost their fourth game of the 2020-21 campaign.

The pair have now combined for 29 goals in the English topflight – equalling a feat achieved by ’s David Silva and Sergio Aguero (29) as well as the duo of Thierry Henry and Robert Pires (29).

’s French connection was a huge part of the Gunners’ most successful period of the English elite division era. Before heading for , Henry won a record four Golden Boots but his profitable partnership with his compatriot proved the best, scoring 19 goals with Pires finding the net on 12 occasions.

Another Spurs combo Darren Anderton and Teddy Sheringham sit fifth in the ratings for the competition’s most deadly partnership having combined for 27 goals during their time with the North Londoners.

Top of the charts are Lampard and Drogba, who combined for a whopping 36 goals during their celebrated time together at Chelsea. The current Blues manager assisted his teammate on 24 occasions with the former Cote d’Ivoire international returning the favour 12 times.

Their partnership also yielded three Premier League diadems including back-to-back triumphs in 2005 and 2006.

Barring any form of injury, Kane and Son are on course to match Drogba and Lampard’s tally this term.

Thanks to their latest result, Mourinho’s side now occupy the fifth spot in the log after accruing 11 points from six outings so far. Their attention shifts to the as they travel to on Thursday for a date versus Royal Antwerp in a Group J showdown.