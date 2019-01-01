Kane shrugs off £250m price tag to reiterate trophy ambition at Tottenham

The England captain remains fully committed to Spurs, with the prolific frontman hoping to see Jose Mourinho deliver long-awaited silverware

Harry Kane has shrugged off claims that he has a £250 million ($322m) price tag on his head, with the striker focused more on chasing trophies than distracting transfer talk.

It has been suggested that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has made it clear to any suitors of the captain that a world-record fee would be required to prise a talismanic presence from north London.

The general consensus is that Kane could only be freed from his current surroundings if the likes of Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain decided to raise the recruitment bar once more.

The prolific 26-year-old is, however, paying no attention to such discussion, with an academy graduate on Spurs’ books eager to deliver silverware for the club that gave him his big break.

Kane told reporters when quizzed on his supposed valuation: “When you do well as a player, it brings a price tag on your head.

“But, look, all I can do is do my best for the team and that’s what I’ve always done.

“I’ve always tried to score, I’ve always tried to work hard, win free-kicks and get over the line any way you can.

“That’s what I’ll continue to do. I want to win trophies, that’s clear, so, hopefully, we can do that this year.”

He added: “I’ve made it clear that I’m at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies, I’ve made it clear I want to win them here and it’s a big year for this.

“Realistically, we look at the and the to try to do that. We will see how that goes and, from my point of view, I will keep doing what I’m doing and keep fighting for this club on the pitch.

“The gaffer has won at every club he has gone to, there’s no hiding away from that. He wants to win, he’s a proven winner.”

Tottenham have turned to Jose Mourinho in a bid to end a wait for tangible success that is about to hit the 12-year mark.

The Portuguese has been a proven winner throughout a stunning coaching career which has seen him spend time at , , , and .

Kane believes he could be the man to get Spurs over the line, although he remains eternally grateful for the efforts of Mauricio Pochettino over the last five-and-a-half years.

“We all want to win and when Mauricio was here we wanted to win the same as when the gaffer is here now,” Kane said.

“But, of course, when someone has got a reputation like he has, it gives you confidence, it gives you that belief in the team.

“It’s almost a fresh slate for everyone now to show the manager what he can do and hopefully the squad can thrive on that.”

Spurs, who opened Mourinho’s tenure with a 3-2 derby win over West Ham, will be back in action on Tuesday when they take in a Champions League home date with Olympiacos.