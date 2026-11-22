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Michael Olise's injury does not appear serious, but it could force coach Vincent Kompany to reshape Bayern Munich's front line before the meeting with Lille, particularly with the absences in attack continuing.

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The Frenchman had to come off injured during Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash with Köln last Friday, and left the Allianz Arena on a pair of crutches.

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Bayern Munich revealed that medical tests showed Olise had suffered a bruise to the front of his foot. He'll undergo treatment over the coming days.

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The diagnosis doesn't point to a serious injury, but according to German newspaper "Bild", he's unlikely to be ready for next Wednesday's Champions League meeting with French side Lille.

He was spotted on Saturday using both crutches and wearing a protective medical boot. The boot relieves pressure on the injured foot and shields it from impacts, while stabilising the area and limiting movements that could cause pain.

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Olise is having daily treatment at the Bavarian club's training ground. After the Köln match, head coach Vincent Kompany said he hoped the player's condition would improve by Monday, but stressed the crutches were a precaution.

Club president Herbert Hainer, however, suggested the French winger wouldn't be ready for Lille, with a possible return against Hamburg on Saturday 28 November.

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The injury leaves Kompany with a real headache in attack. Bayern are already missing key players, most notably England's Harry Kane, who suffered torn ankle ligaments against Köln and has undergone successful surgery. He's expected to be out for around 3 months.

Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari are out until the end of the year. Colombian Luis Díaz is close to a return, though, and could be available against Lille.

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Jamal Musiala came back against Köln after a long injury absence, but he still needs to regain full fitness.

Kompany will have to reshuffle his attack, and an unconventional line-up is on the cards for Lille: Nathaniel Brown on the left wing, Tim Binder on the right and Tom Bischof as playmaker, with Lennart Karl stepping up to lead the line at centre-forward.

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That plan reflects how thin the options are. Kompany already had to make changes against Köln, sending on Bischof for Kane and Binder for Olise in a 1-1 Bundesliga draw.

Bayern Munich visit Lille on Wednesday 25 November in the fifth round of the Champions League, then face Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.