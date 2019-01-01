Kane & Redmond included in England squad for Nations League finals

The Tottenham striker, who has been nursing an ankle problem, will be looking to end the season with Champions League and international medals

captain Harry Kane has been named in Gareth Southgate’s initial 27-man squad for the Nations League finals, with the striker expected to be fit for and international duty.

Kane has been out of action since April 9, with an ankle problem having brought a premature end to his Premier League efforts in 2018-19.

Spurs are, however, confident that he will be ready to lead their line in the Champions League final on June 1, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side preparing to face in the European showpiece in Madrid.

If he comes through that outing unscathed, then Kane may be asked to front England’s charge for silverware in .

The Three Lions are due to face the Netherlands in their Nations League semi-final on June 6 .

Portugal face in the other last-four encounter, with a third place play-off and the final set to be staged on June 9.

England will be desperate to be involved in a contest with a trophy on the line, having built positively upon the foundations put down during a run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

Kane led the way at that tournament, as a Golden Boot winner, and Southgate will be looking to him for more inspiration in the final third.

The Three Lions boss does, however, have plenty of alternative attacking talent at his disposal.

OFFICIAL: England confirm their provisional 27-man squad for the finals 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/KAijRpQSPO — Goal (@goal) May 16, 2019

forward Marcus Rashford comes back in after missing the March internationals, along with Premier League title winner Raheem Sterling of and Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

winger Jadon Sancho gets the nod again, while wideman Nathan Redmond is included in the senior ranks alongside club colleague James Ward-Prowse.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool comes back into the defensive ranks after recovering from a broken leg, but Manchester United’s Luke Shaw misses out to Tottenham’s Danny Rose and Leicester’s Ben Chilwell in the battle for left-back berths.

Gomez and Rose are two of those who will, along with Kane, be hoping to link up with England after securing a continental crown.

Kieran Trippier, Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Eric Dier will also be away with Spurs, facing Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson.

In the final, playmaker Ross Barkley will be the only England player involved, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi having suffered untimely injuries .

England’s squad, without those involved in European and domestic finals and late-finishing club campaigns, will meet up at St George’s Park on May 21 for a three-day camp.

They will return, along with those taking part in the final and Dortmund star Sancho, on May 27.

Southgate will then finalise his 23-man squad despite having been unable to cast an eye over those taking part in the Europa League and Champions League finals.

The final squad, as a complete group, will meet up in the week commencing June 3, before flying out to Portugal on June 5 and to a training base in Guimaraes.

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Butland, Heaton, Pickford

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Rose, Trippier, Chilwell, Gomez, Keane, Maguire, Stones, Walker

Midfielders: Alli, Dier, Lingard, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Barkley, Delph, Henderson, Rice, Sancho, Winks

Forwards: Kane, Sterling, Rashford, Wilson