Kane eyeing victory over Liverpool after Tottenham's 'ruthless' 5-0 thumping of Red Star

The Spurs talisman believes his team can trouble the Reds after their scintillating performance in Europe

will head into Sunday's blockbuster against with victory in their sights after a 'ruthless' thrashing of Red Star, according to Harry Kane.

The international scored the first and last goals in the 5-0 belting of the Serbians at in London on Tuesday evening.

It was the first win for Spurs since a league trumph against in late September and only their second victory in the last eight matches.

Kane believes the result against Red Star was a relief after a poor run of form and could help give the Londoners momentum heading into the clash with the Premier League leaders.

"Great, exactly what we needed to do. We know we have had a tough run of results and that was the perfect way to respond," Kane told BT Sport.

"We wanted to come out of the blocks and press high. Of course we needed to score early on but we were ruthless in front of goal and got the clean sheet as well.

"The most important thing was the win. To win 5-0 was exactly what we needed.

"We've got a long way to go. Hopefully we can build on this. Liverpool is a tough game coming up, obviously they have started the season fantastic, but hopefully we can win that game."

Kane put Spurs ahead against Red Star in the ninth minute with a header from an Erik Lamela corner, with the same provider setting up Son Heung-min at the back post shortly after.

The Korean star then made it three on the stroke of half-time, taking Tanguy Ndombele's pass and slotting it past the onrushing goalkeeper inside the near post.

Spurs continued the onslaught in the second half, with Lamela scoring the fourth on the turn in the penalty area, while Kane rounded out the match with a neat finish in the bottom corner.

Tottenham have back-to-back league matches coming up on Merseyside, with at Goodison Park on November 3 following the trip to Anfield.

Their European campaign, having moved to second in the group behind , continues on November 6 with the return game against Red Star in .