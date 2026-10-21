Bayern Munich drew 2-2 with Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday. Harry Kane supplied an assist and scored for the German giants, but it wasn't enough to secure a win.

Inside the first quarter of an hour, Arsenal lost Bukayo Saka to injury. His replacement, Eberechi Eze, cleverly beat Bayern's offside trap to make it 0-1.

Bayern equalised after 35 minutes. Kane played a magnificent pass to Alphonso Davies, who beat David Raya from close range. Riccardo Calafiori then went close to making it 1-2 for Arsenal, but there were no further goals before half-time.

After the break, Manuel Neuer and Raya made superb saves in a lively opening. Ismael Saibari then found himself in a promising position, but shot wide while offside. Both sides pushed for a winner.

Gabriel Magalhães unluckily handled the ball after an hour, giving Bayern a penalty. Kane stepped up and converted emphatically, taking his scoring streak to ten consecutive Champions League matches. Cristiano Ronaldo once scored in eleven consecutive matches in the competition.

With play swinging from end to end, Konrad Laimer shot just wide after a quick counter-attack. Raya denied substitute Luis Díaz a goal. An important victory beckoned for Bayern as the clock ticked down at the Allianz Arena.

Declan Rice denied Bayern that victory, striking Arsenal's equaliser after a fine move. Neuer then tipped a powerful shot from Jurriën Timber over the bar. The visitors, who lost last season's Champions League final, left with a creditable point.