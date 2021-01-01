Kane becomes England's all-time leading penalty scorer with Poland spot kick

The Tottenham star scored his 10th career Three Lions goal from the spot, breaking Frank Lampard's record

Harry Kane became England's all-time top penalty scorer with his goal from the spot against Poland on Wednesday.

Kane opened the scoring in the 19th minute of the World Cup qualifier at Wembley, before Poland equalised in the 58th minute through Jakub Moder.

But England would prevail 2-1 after Harry Maguire's late winner, making it three wins from three to begin qualification for Qatar 2022.

Kane's record

With his 10th career international goal from the spot, Kane broke the Three Lions record that was previously held by Frank Lampard.

10 - Harry Kane is now the all-time leading penalty scorer for England, netting 10 from the spot - one more than Frank Lampard. Reliable. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2021

In addition, Kane has now scored on all seven days of the week for England, becoming only the third player to do so for the Three Lions, after Wayne Rooney and Lampard.

The Tottenham striker has been in prolific form for England in recent years, as he has now been involved in 30 goals in 21 European Championship/World Cup qualifying matches (22 goals, 8 assists),

Kane has scored at least once in each of his last 12 such appearances, stretching back to October 2017.

With 34 international goals, Kane continues to chase down Wayne Rooney's all-time England record of 53.

Kane is already sixth on England's all-time scoring chart, with just Rooney, Bobby Charlton, Gary Lineker, Jimmy Greaves and Michael Owen ahead of him.

Article continues below

What's next for Kane?

The Spurs star will be back with his club side at the weekend, with Tottenham set to face Newcastle on Sunday.

Tottenham currently sit sixth in the Premier League, three points outside of the top four.

Further reading