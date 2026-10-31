Harry Kane has opened up on his Ballon d'Or ambitions, revealing that he believed the award was within reach from the moment he signed for Bayern Munich. The striker also reflected on how it felt to lift the trophy, and whether he now regards himself as the best player on the planet.

"I knew that joining Bayern Munich would give me the chance to develop and take my level to a new stage," Kane told French magazine "France Football", who present the award. "The goals I scored, and reaching the advanced stages of competitions, all of that made me realise that if I could maintain consistency in my level, keep developing, become a better player and score more goals, then the Ballon d'Or could become a realistic target."

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"Scoring 73 goals in a single season is quite simply exceptional," he added. "Winning the three titles here in Germany, and finishing third in the World Cup. I know England did not win the tournament, but reaching that stage remains a great achievement."

He continued: "We were also extremely close to reaching the Champions League final. All these things contributed to making the season exceptional, and after that I realised that being among the candidates for the Ballon d'Or had become a real possibility."

Best player?

Does he feel like the best player in the world after winning the Ballon d'Or? Kane answered: "Yes and no. Yes, because I was voted the winner of the Ballon d'Or, but the matter is subject to very personal viewpoints, as there are many wonderful players."

"At some point in the season, every player among the top ten, in the 2026 Ballon d'Or ranking, will be seen as the best player in the world," he went on. "I do not like to think that way, because in the end you find yourself living in the past, looking back and reflecting on what you achieved in the previous year."

The former Tottenham star continued: "I already tell myself: fine, last season was wonderful, but can I achieve something better this season? From other people's point of view, I am currently the best player in the world, but I do not think about it that way much. Instead, I simply move on to what awaits me next."