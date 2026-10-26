Kane arrives to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony: so what is Messi's stance?

Harry Kane has touched down in London ahead of the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, and confidence is growing in the Bayern Munich striker's camp that he could land the biggest individual prize in football. Doubts, meanwhile, hang over whether Argentine legend Lionel Messi will even show up.

According to "Tribuna", Kane flew into the British capital after Bayern's win over Freiburg on Sunday, bringing members of his team with him. They have set up base close to the London Palladium, where the ceremony takes place.





The England captain arrives with a CV that makes him a serious contender. He won the European Golden Shoe for the 2025-2026 season and fired Bayern to the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the German Super Cup.

Kane also took the Bavarians to the Champions League semi-final and delivered a strong World Cup campaign with England. His tally across club and country now stands at 73 goals in all competitions, more than one a game.

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen made his backing for the striker crystal clear before the big night, insisting the club would be thrilled to see Kane crowned.

Dreesen said: "Of course, we would be extremely happy if Harry Kane won the Ballon d'Or. Harry breaks records year after year, but his 73 goals with Bayern Munich and the England national team carry special importance this time."

Optimism is rising around Kane, yet the race is far from settled. Other nominees are in the running, and nobody will know the winner until the official announcement.

Will Messi not attend the ceremony?

Lionel Messi, the record eight-time winner of the award, is not expected in London at all, despite earlier talk that he might present one of the prizes.

The website points to a hectic few days for the Argentine. He flew to Oviedo to collect an honour at the Princess of Asturias Awards, then returned to the United States to feature for Inter Miami against the New York Red Bulls.

Messi also attended the Messi Cup on Sunday, which makes a trip to London for the ceremony look unlikely.

London hosts the 2026 Ballon d'Or to mark 70 years since the award began, first handed to Stanley Matthews in 1956. All eyes now turn to who claims the main prize and the rest of the individual honours.











