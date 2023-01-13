At 31, the defensive midfielder should be in his prime as he makes his PSL comeback.

It wasn’t meant to be this way for Kamohelo Mokotjo, when he made his return to South African soccer.

The 31-year-old has only once before played in a PSL league game—back for SuperSport United as a precocious teenager in late 2008.

Back then, when he came on as a substitute against Santos—remember them?—Mokotjo appeared destined for great things.

Eight months later, the youngster had departed the PSL altogether—for Dutch giants Feyenoord—and embarked on a career that involved the best part of a decade in the Eredivisie, a spell in England with Brentford, and a move to the United States with FC Cincinnati.

There have been South Africa caps as well—including a spot in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad—and there was always a hope that one day he’s return to his homeland, a triumphant comeback for one of the finest Bafana Bafana midfielders of his generation.

It hasn’t truly worked out that way.

At 31, Mokotjo has less than 25 international appearances to his name—the legacy of injuries and arguably being undervalued by a swathe of Bafana head coaches—while there’s a sense he never quite realised the promise that saw him named Excelsior’s Young Player of the Year and receive strong praise from Ronald Koeman.

He was even linked to Premier League Southampton once upon a time.

Considering relatively recent rumours of a move to Kaizer Chiefs, or even a return to SSU, a switch to Sekhukhune United is a fairly underwhelming homecoming, with Brandon Truter’s side in the wrong half of the table and not one of the league’s glamour sides.

The fact that he ended up at one of the division’s more modest clubs is evidence of how Kamo’s stock has fallen, but also perhaps evidence that The General is back in South Africa to do some business, to rebuild his reputation, and not just to pick up a paycheck.

It’s not the homecoming we expected, perhaps, and not as triumphant as it should have been, but don’t be surprised if the composed veteran proves to be one of the most astute signings of the window.