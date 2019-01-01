Kambole: When I start scoring it will be something else for Kaizer Chiefs

The former Zesco United utility player has vowed to work even harder in the coming games in order to score goals for Amakhosi

striker Lazarous Kambole has admitted he's under pressure to score his first goal for the club.

The Zambian marksman came into the club highly rated but has struggled to adapt at Amakhosi as he's yet to score in the four games he has played.

"The pressure is there, but pressure is part of our careers. So, you just have to know how to handle the pressure," Kambole told the media.

Kambole has stated while things may not be going his way so far, the goals will come once he starts opening his account for the Soweto giants.

"Of course, things aren’t going my way because I’ve not scored yet, but I know the goals are coming, and when they come, it's going to be something else," he said.

The 25-year-old has been criticised for missing clear-cut goalscoring chances, but he isn't bothered by that as he aims to work harder.

"Misses are part of football, but that’s what makes me push even harder because you can’t run away from the fact I’ve missed chances.

"But of course, chances will come again, and this time I hope I will convert them," concluded Kambole.

Kambole has formed a great partnership with the likes of Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama and Samir Nurkovic this season.

Despite his lack of goals, coach Ernst Middendorp continues to show faith in him as he hopes he'd open his account for Chiefs in the near future.