Kambole responds to Kaizer Chiefs exit rumours

The attacker insists he is ready to play in any position as long as he is enjoying his football

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Lazarous Kambole has rubbished reports he is leaving the team, insisting those are just rumours.

The forward has struggled to settle at Amakhosi after joining in the 2019/20 season from Zesco United. This season, the Zambia attacker made 11 appearances for Amakhosi and managed one assist.

As a result, the 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club, but he has stated the claims are baseless.

"When it is the transfer window period, of course, there are always rumours," Kambole said as quoted by Sowetan.

"At the moment I am a Kaizer Chiefs player and that’s what matters. I don’t want to stress about rumours."

The experienced forward made 56 appearances for Zesco, scoring 39 goals in the process. He was playing in his favourite position, as the main striker, something that has not happened at Chiefs.

"As footballers, we are employed to play football," Kambole, who has also played for Zambia 14 times, scoring seven goals, continued.

"So as a player you need to be flexible, you need to at least play in more than two positions. Once you are called upon to play a certain position, you must not say ‘no’ because you are paid to play football.

"For me, it is nice to be able to play different positions. I enjoy football regardless of the position I am playing."

Meanwhile, Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane held his cards close to his chest regarding his future at the club.

The 47-year-old took over from the fired Gavin Hunt alongside Dillon Sheppard and went on to help the team finish in the top eight in the PSL.

"I am one person that, you know, takes one step at a time," Zwale said recently.

"I believe that I'm a student of the game, so whether I'll be part of the first team next season or not, I'm still part of Kaizer Chiefs because I'm the reserve team coach."

Article continues below

The youthful tactician went on to say he will welcome any decision made by the Chiefs management over the future of the club.

"So when given the opportunity you always give your best and if things work out you move on," Zwane continued.

"It was a good learning curve for me, being given the opportunity with myself, Dillon, and the rest of the technical staff, obviously, to take the team forward."