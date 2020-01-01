Kambole had great games - Cardoso backs misfiring Kaizer Chiefs striker

The Bafana Bafana international has been impressed by Amakhosi's new signings

central defender Daniel Cardoso has lauded the instant impact of the club’s new signings.

Kearyn Baccus, Yagan Sasman and Samir Nurkovic were signed by the Soweto giants prior to the start of the current season.

The trio quickly established themselves as key players under coach Ernst Middendorp as Chiefs mounted a serious challenge for the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The current season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic last March with Amakhosi sitting at the top of the league standings.

“Bringing in the new signings was great, Samir Nurkovic he’s got off to a great start," Cardoso said on Far Post.

"I mean he scored [his first goal for Chiefs] in the second game against SuperSport United when we drew 1-1."

Nurkovic has been one of the best performers in the league this season having hit the back of the net 11 times for the Naturena-based giants.

The Serbian marksman is also in the race for this season's Golden Boot award as he is three goals behind the league's top goalscorer, Frank Mhango of .

“Kearyn Baccus also gelled in very quickly and Yagan Sasman has been great on the left-hand side for us, he sometimes plays centre-back with me,” added Cardoso.

Baccus, who joined Amakhosi from Australian side Melbourne City, has caught the eye with some solid performances in Chiefs midfield.

While Sasman has done well as a central defender and left-back for the Soweto giants having joined the club from Cape Town.

Much was expected from another Chiefs new signing Lazarous Kambole after he inspired Zesco United to the Zambian title last season.

However, the striker struggled in front of goal, having failed to score in 12 competitive matches for Middendorp's side.

“Kambole, he had great games, just needs that one goal just to get that confidence and once he gets that first goal, he will start moving up the places,” Cardoso concluded.

Cardoso has established himself as Chiefs' first-choice penalty taker this season and he has netted five goals from 27 competitive games.