Kamara: Bo Rangers terminate reported Kaizer Chiefs target's contract due to 'whacky attitude'

The young man who was constantly linked with Amakhosi is now a free agent after being released by the Sierra Leonean champions

Bo Rangers have announced they have parted ways with Sierra Leone international Musa Kamara.





The 22-year-old striker was tipped to arrive in South Africa last month having reportedly attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs with Rangers informing GOAL that he was still their player.





However, Kamara failed to pitch up in South Africa and he later told Kickoff that he couldn't travel because allegedly 'Rangers and other people' prevented him from traveling and finalizing his move to Chiefs.



Rangers have now announced his contract has been terminated due to his 'whacky attitude.'









It remains to be seen whether Chiefs will renew their interest in Kamara who inspired Rangers to the 2021-22 Sierra Leonean Premier League title.





The former North East United player was reportedly expected to arrive in South Africa alongside Burundian striker Bon-Fils Caleb Bimenyimana.





Bimenyimana has since signed for Chiefs after impressing whilst on trial at the Naturena-based giants.