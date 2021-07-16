Thousands of fans have reacted to news that the Ghana winger has decided to continue his career in France

Kamaldeen Sulemana appeared set for Ajax, but there has been a new twist, and it now looks as if he is headed for France where he will join Rennes.

That's how the transfer episode has sensationally developed in the last 24 hours.

After a stellar season in the Danish Superliga where he registered 10 goals and four assists, the Ghana winger caught the attention of some of Europe's best clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.

But it was Ajax who were believed to be the front-runners after director of football Marc Overmars watched him score against Copenhagen in May.

Earlier this week, the Dutch side were said to be closing in on their target after some delays but news on Thursday indicated French fold Rennes have dramatically jumped to the front of the queue, with a possible deal announcement on the cards on Friday.

Article continues below

Thousands of people across the continent have taken to social media to react to the unexpected twist of events, with a section excited by the prospect of a deadly combination between the Ghanaian and Belgium attacker of Ghanaian descent, Jeremy Doku, at Roazhon Park.

Below are the best reactions:



I thought Kamaldeen will go to Ajax instead🤒 Rennes ain't bad. He'll be teaming up with Jeremy Doku🔥🔥 https://t.co/1dNuySYgAj — Ämâ👑 (@evlogia_7) July 15, 2021

‘Football People’ are questioning Kamaldeen Sulemana’s move to Stade Rennes ahead of Ajax Amsterdam. I’ll make a thread to explain vividly on why it’s a good move for Sulemana 🤝 — STRINGS (@Myron_Naasei) July 15, 2021

Kamaldeen Sulemana & Jérémy Doku on the wings is frightening. Rennes' attack will be electric next season. — TalibGibran (@TalibGibran) July 15, 2021

Kamaldeen Sulemana to Rennes is done and dusted.🤝



Very excited about this. pic.twitter.com/1zrZzkgcXw — Osei Bernard Esar Ebo (@Original_Ebo) July 16, 2021

Liverpool need to sign Kamaldeen Sulemana as a long term replacement for Sadio Mane. Na sabi boy! — olokoba muhammed (@bashidodo) July 15, 2021

🚨 Interesting news from [@FabrizioRomano] saying Kamaldeen Sulemana visited Rennes training facilities a few days ago.



Now it is believed he is tempted by a move to the French club even though Ajax were leading in the race. Let’s see how it goes. 🔥🇬🇭 https://t.co/xBxqHDApwq — Joel 🇬🇭🇮🇹 (@bbnj_live) July 15, 2021

Kamaldeen might have chosen Renne ahead of Ajax due to enough or guaranteed playing time.



Respect the young man's decision — POKALSIEGER 2021.. BVB (@Sir_Skippa) July 16, 2021

Next season Rennes attack will be serious. Doku and Kamaldeen — yaw obeng (@yobeng) July 15, 2021

.@staderennais attack in the 2021/2022 season.



Kamaldeen Sulemana 🇬🇭 on the right/left.



Jeremy Doku 🇧🇪🇬🇭 on the right/left.



Explosive 🔥🔥🔥 — Nuhu Adams 🍁 (@NuhuAdams_) July 15, 2021

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Jeremy Doku on the wings ⚡



A scary combo 💫 https://t.co/3Ck4iRmA1f — Alex🇾🇪 (@utdalex21) July 15, 2021

‘Football People’ are questioning Kamaldeen Sulemana’s move to Stade Rennes ahead of Ajax Amsterdam. I’ll make a thread to explain vividly on why it’s a good move for Sulemana 🤝 — STRINGS (@Myron_Naasei) July 15, 2021