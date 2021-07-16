Fan View: 'Rennes over Ajax?' - Africa reacts to Kamaldeen's reported transfer choice
Kamaldeen Sulemana appeared set for Ajax, but there has been a new twist, and it now looks as if he is headed for France where he will join Rennes.
That's how the transfer episode has sensationally developed in the last 24 hours.
After a stellar season in the Danish Superliga where he registered 10 goals and four assists, the Ghana winger caught the attention of some of Europe's best clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.
But it was Ajax who were believed to be the front-runners after director of football Marc Overmars watched him score against Copenhagen in May.
Earlier this week, the Dutch side were said to be closing in on their target after some delays but news on Thursday indicated French fold Rennes have dramatically jumped to the front of the queue, with a possible deal announcement on the cards on Friday.
Thousands of people across the continent have taken to social media to react to the unexpected twist of events, with a section excited by the prospect of a deadly combination between the Ghanaian and Belgium attacker of Ghanaian descent, Jeremy Doku, at Roazhon Park.
Below are the best reactions: