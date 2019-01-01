Kalifa Coulibaly scores again for Nantes in Strasbourg defeat

The Mali international found the target but the effort was not enough to help the Canaries avoid defeat at Stade de la Meinau

Kalifa Coulibaly was on the scoresheet in ’ 2-1 loss against in Friday’s game.

After scoring the match-winning goal against last weekend, the 28-year-old striker continued his impressive form at Stade de la Meinau.

Coulibaly opened the scoring in the 28th minute of the encounter after receiving a pass from his compatriot Charles Traore.

Dimitri Lienard then levelled for the Racing in the 66th minute before Ludovic Ajorque scored a stoppage-time winner from the penalty spot to deny the Canaries a share of points.

Mali international Coulibaly featured from start to finish in the game along with winger Moses Simon.

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah replaced Traore in the 62nd minute while ’s Lebo Mothiba, who ended on the winning side was introduced into the game in the 73rd minute.

Coulibaly has now scored three goals in six Ligue 1 matches for Nantes this season and will hope to maintain his fine form in their next league game against on September 25.