Kaizer Motaung turned down $1 million offer in 1969 to form Kaizer Chiefs

According to the club, Chincha Guluva showed selflessness in the late 1960s to establish what is today known as the biggest brand in South Africa

As chairman Kaizer Motaung celebrates his 75th birthday, his biggest sacrifice in the formation of the club has been made public.

According to a statement released by the club as a tribute to Motaung, 'Chincha Guluva' turned down a $1 million [R15 million in today's currency] offer to realise his dream of owning a football club.

It was in 1969 when Motaung was on the books of American club Atlanta Chiefs when the offer was made for him to stay at the club.

However, he rejected it as his sights were firmly set on giving back to the community of Soweto by forming a rival club to former employers, .

At the time, Motaung was only 23 years of age, and at the peak of his football career which saw him play alongside icon Pele.

"In 1969, he turned down $1 million to remain in the States to realise his dream of forming his own club. He started Kaizer’s XI and they played their first game on 20 September 1969," reads the statement on the Amakhosi website.

"As a 24-year-old player, he went on to officially form Kaizer Chiefs on 7 January 1970."

Motaung has turned Amakhosi into one of the most successful teams in Africa over the 49 years of the club's existence.

In January 2020, the Glamour Boys will be celebrating their 50th anniversary, and it is no secret that they want to cap it off with a trophy or two this season.