Kaizer Motaung Snr: Bobby wouldn't be at Kaizer Chiefs if we were not happy with him

According to Motaung, Bobby is not responsible for signing players at Chiefs, adding that they are doing everything to remedy the current situation

chairman Kaizer Motaung has defended football manager Bobby Motaung, who has been heavily criticized for the club's poor performance over the last four seasons.

Bobby has been blamed for signing players that are of less quality and not deserving to be at Naturena.

However, Motaung Snr. said the club is happy with Bobby's contribution before adding that his son wouldn't be at the club if they were not happy with him.

“He would not be there if we were not happy with him. You must go back in history where he started at the club and up to now. We are all party to failure today and you cannot put it to an individual and blame him,” said Motaung to the reporters.

Motaung Snr. also dismissed suggestions that Bobby is the one who signs players at the club, saying that the football manager is just a messenger.

"Even on the question of buying players‚ it is not Bobby who buys players. He is just a messenger. He is part of a collective that sits with the technical staff and he is told where to go. He is not the man who decides who to buy," added Motaung.

With calls to boycott the upcoming Carling Black Label Cup match between Chiefs and on July 27, Motaung revealed that he fully understands the frustration of his club supporters, but he expects genuine Amakhosi fans to attend the pre-season match at the FNB Stadium.

Motaung went further to say that fans have remained loyal to their club despite the team's struggles to win the Premier League title in the last three decades.

"I understand the logic and sentiments of the fans‚ they have a right not to come to the Carling Black Label Cup match but genuine supporters will be there. If you go to ‚ some of the teams have not won the league for more than 20 years but their stadiums are full every week regardless of whether they are bottom of the log or not," he said.

"Liverpool has not won the league for 30 years but Anfield is full every weekend," Motaung continued.

Motaung understands that it is not ideal for a team as big as Chiefs to not win anything in the last four years, but he assured the club supporters that they will remedy the situation.

"We understand the sentiments that we have not won anything over the past four years but we have to do something to rectify the situation," concluded the Amakhosi boss.