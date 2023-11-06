Kaizer Motaung Jr has revealed how Proteas and Springboks have inspired Kaizer Chiefs to dominate the PSL again

Kaizer Motaung Jr. has revealed how the Springboks have inspired Kaizer Chiefs to restore their dominance in South African football.

Chiefs sporting director reveals newly found inspiration

Amakhosi are going through their longest barren run

Chiefs gear up to meet rivals Orlando Pirates in Soweto derby

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr. has unveiled a captivating tale of inspiration drawn from the recent triumph of the national rugby team that won the Rugby World Cup in France last month.

Chiefs welcomed the Springboks at the FNB Stadium in the Gauteng leg of the trophy parade last week.

Amakhosi also had the Africa Cup of Nations trophy visit their base in Naturena, which, according to Motaung, has fueled the club with newfound zeal.

Chiefs aspire to harness the radiant success of the Springboks and the Proteas, who are in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It is a great motivation when you see the nation winning. It’s got to inspire you. Everyone can see the importance of coming together and having a purpose, and you can see in those moments how sports with a purpose and a bigger dream influence individuals; you cannot buy that," Motaung was quoted as saying by Farpost.

"And I think we are very lucky and privileged to be able to be in that space where, for us, doing something that brings us joy is touching people’s hearts.

"If you are not going to get motivated by the Springboks making history or the Proteas I think you are in the wrong space," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi, meanwhile, have been going through their worst-ever period, at least in the PSL era, as they have gone eight barren seasons. Chiefs were known to pick up silverware almost every season but of late, their trophy cabinet has been gathering dust.

WHAT'S NEXT: While mounting a serious challenge for trophies is a distant memory for the Phefeni Glamour Boys - they will be looking forward to the biggest PSL tie in Mzansi when they meet with arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby.

Both sides have been incredibly poor in the league and pressure is on Jose Riveiro to drag his side from the lower end of the log table, while Chiefs' Cavin Johnson is still finding his feet.